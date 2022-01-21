Technologies from Blackmagic Design Used for 40+ Projects in the 2022 Sundance Film Festival Lineup

FREMONT, Calif.—Blackmagic Design has announced that more than 40 projects from the 2022 Sundance Film Festival lineup were created using its digital film cameras, DaVinci Resolve Studio editing, grading, visual effects (VFX) and audio post production software.

The projects included the immersive documentary “32 Sounds,” which used a Blackmagic URSA Mini Pro 4.6K digital film camera for select shots and was graded with DaVinci Resolve Studio; “892,” which captured security camera footage with a Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K digital film camera and used DaVinci Resolve Studio for grading and on set work; and “The Exiles,” which was partially shot with an URSA Mini Pro 4.6K and graded with DaVinci Resolve Studio.

The virtual reality (VR) project “Diagnosia” relied on DaVinci Resolve Studio for editing, and many of the festival’s films also used the software for post production, including “Call Jane,” “Emily the Criminal,” “Master,” “Resurrection,” “Sharp Stick” and “When You Finish Saving the World.”

“I’m thrilled with the excellent results from DaVinci Resolve Studio,” said “Brainwashed: Sex-Camera-Power” director Nina Menkes. “Our film was extremely complex, containing over 175 film clips with different formats, resolutions, and a variety of other technical issues we were dealing with. The technology of DaVinci Resolve Studio, along with the genius of our colorist Mike Sowa, gave us a stunning result.”

Some of the Sundance Projects that used Blackmagic Design cameras and gear during production included:

“32 Sounds” additional cinematographer Shane Thomas McMillan used URSA Mini Pro 4.6K for select shots;

“892” DP Doug Emmett used a Pocket Cinema Camera 6K for security camera footage, while DIT Michael Borenstein used DaVinci Resolve Studio to grade dailies;

"Emily the Criminal” DP Jeff Bierman used DaVinci Resolve Studio on set for grading select shots;

“The Exiles” Director Ben Klein used an URSA Mini Pro 4.6K for select shots;

“God’s Country” DP Andrew Wheeler used DaVinci Resolve Studio and a DaVinci Resolve Mini Panel to grade select frames on set;

“Stranger Than Rotterdam” DP Ben Klein used a Pocket Cinema Camera 6K; and

“TikTok, Boom.” DP Steve Acevedo used URSA Mini Pro 4.6K G2 and URSA Mini Pro 4.6K cameras.

According to “TikTok, Boom.” documentary DP Steve Acevedo, “In addition to the many interviews, we also shot a lot of verité with minimal crew, so we needed a versatile camera for our fast pace. The URSA Mini Pro was perfect, as it goes from sticks to hand held instantly, delivers an incredible image, and is so easy to use.”

Some of the Sundance Projects that used Blackmagic Design gear for VFX and editing:

"892” Editor Chris Witt used an UltraStudio Monitor 3G as part of the editing workflow;

“Diagnosia” Lead Artists Mengtai Zhang and Lemon Guo used DaVinci Resolve Studio to edit archival videos used in the project, as well as to edit the trailer and the walkthrough video, and an Intensity Pro 4K capture and playback device for screen recording;

“Jihad Rehab” Editor Evan Vetter used a Blackmagic Web Presenter streaming solution to work remotely with the director during editorial;

“A Love Song” Colorist Ernie Schaeffer of Splendor Omnia used DaVinci Resolve Studio’s Fusion page for VFX clean up;

“Neptune Frost” Assistant Editor Skylar Zhang used DaVinci Resolve to create dailies as part of the editing pipeline;

“Resurrection” VFX Supervisor Alex Noble of Wild Union Post used DaVinci Resolve Studio within his VFX pipeline; and

“Something In The Dirt” Directors Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson and Editor Michael Felker used DeckLink 8K Pro capture cards.

Some of the Sundance Projects that used DaVinci Resolve and DaVinci Resolve Studio for grading: