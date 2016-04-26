Technicolor Provides Docsis 3.1 Modem to Comcast

PARIS—Comcast recently announced that it is launching an advanced consumer trial of gigabit Internet service in Atlanta. To help support that, Technicolor will provide a Docsis 3.1-powered gigabit modem for Comcast to use in its early developments.

The Docsis 3.1 modem technology was certified by CableLabs in January 2016. The technology is designed to provide higher speeds, higher capacity on existing networks and energy efficiency, according to Technicolor.

Comcast plans to expand its gigabit service to additional markets later this year.