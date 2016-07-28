Technicolor Experience Center to Tackle VR, AR

CULVER CITY, CALIF.—The ribbon has been cut on the new Technicolor Experience Center. Led by the newly appointed Senior Vice President of Immersive Media for Technicolor, Marcie Jastrow, the new facility will “develop high-concept content, platforms and technology for virtual reality, augmented reality and other immersive media applications,” according to Technicolor.

Based in Culver City, Calif., the Technicolor Experience Center will enable communities of artists and technologists at Technicolor—and its partners—to create immersive experiences in entertainment, advertising and other commercial applications.

“The Technicolor Experience Center creates a vibrant ecosystem that enables our teams, partners and customers to advance the state-of-the-art in this new form of storytelling,” said Tim Sarnoff, Technicolor deputy CEO and president of product services.

Currently, Technicolor is working on virtual and augmented reality projects that include Warner Bros.’ “Suicide Squad,” MGM/Paramount’s “Ben-Hur” and Jack Daniels’ marketing campaigns.