TDC Introduces HD OB Vehicle

SYDNEY—Australian-based Technical Direction Company is hitting the road with what the company says is its first mobile outside broadcast vehicle offering full HD broadcast and production facilities. TDC’s HD01 is equipped with products from Sony, Imagine Communications, Riedel, Fujinon, Miller and Yamaha.

TDC HD01

Among the gear installed in the OB vehicle is Imagine’s 256x256 Platinum router with built-in multiviewers. Mixing is provided by Yamaha’s CL5, with the Yamaha QL1 serving as sub-mix and backup. Sony provided its 3ME MVS-6530 vision switcher, as well as OLED monitors throughout the truck. Fujinon lenses and Miller tripod support were added for TDC’s HDC-1700 cameras and 4K/Super Slomo HDC-4300 cameras. In addition, Riedel communications equipment was put in place and the truck is wired to support eight and 12 channel EVS systems.

TDC provides broadcast and video technology systems for TV shows, theater, concerts and outdoor events.