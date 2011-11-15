TBS Encodes With Digital Rapids



MARKHAM, ONTARIO: Digital Rapids said Turner Broadcasting System is using a large-scale deployment of the Digital Rapids StreamZHD multiformat encoding systems and Transcode Manager automated transcoding software to transform live and on-demand content for multiplatform distribution.



An array of StreamZHD encoders are used by Turner’s Network Operations group for ingest and encoding of live sources, while a distributed, multi-node Digital Rapids Transcode Manager deployment transcodes high volumes of mezzanine source files into a wide range of output formats for VOD and viewing on devices from PCs to mobile phones and tablets.



