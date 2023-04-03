Tapping The Gold Vein Of Content With AI and ML
Artificial intelligence and machine learning can help M&E enterprises unlock the motherlode of value locked deep in their MAMs and on their shelves
Retrieving important value from content libraries is a huge problem that Media & Entertainment (M&E) companies are facing today. Through the help of machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI), these companies can share their content and extract value in the form of workflow efficiencies, better content creation and even additional revenue. ML is allowing companies to access metadata associated with every frame of video, making their content searchable and meaningful. Whether applying ML in real life or less time sensitive workflow ML makes vast amounts of video searchable in an instant.
In this whitepaper, you will read about:
- What machine learning is capable of and why it matters to extracting valuable data
- Recognizing the power of ML and AI on these company's databases
- How to get started and what to expect with these tools
The White Paper is available for download here.
