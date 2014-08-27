Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom To Conduct Trial Delivery of 4K Content With HEVC Encoding

RENNES, France —Chunghwa Telecom, a telecommunications operator in Taiwan, selected Broadpeak solutions to power a trial project for a new 4K HEVC streaming service. Utilizing Broadpeak's server and CDN manager solutions that support the HEVC compression standard and set-top boxes, Chunghwa Telecom cost-effectively delivers 4K VOD and NVOD content to a wide range of devices, while maintaining quality of service to customers.

“Streaming video content with a 4K resolution takes up a lot of data. Leveraging the HEVC standard, we’re able to efficiently compress 4K content without losing any of the video quality, making it easier and more affordable to store and transmit,” said JH Lin, deputy director, Multimedia Division, Chunghwa Telecom.

Using Broadpeak’s server and CDN management technologies and HwaCom set-top boxes, Chunghwa Telecom can support two modes for HEVC delivery. VOD content is targeted to be delivered via unicast transfer method and NVOD through multicast.

“We see HEVC delivery of 4K content as the future of television and we are very proud to be partnering with a pioneer such as Chunghwa Telecom on this new Digital TV transition,” said Jacques Le Mancq, CEO of Broadpeak. “Chunghwa Telecom’s groundbreaking trial service is an excellent example of the amazing video quality today’s telecom operators can provide, as well as the increased efficiencies and cost savings that can be realized relying on the HEVC codec.”