Tagboard To Introduce Integration With Adobe Photoshop

SEATTLE—Tagboard will release new features for its cloud production studio supporting a highly efficient workflow at the 2023 NAB Show, April 15-19, in Las Vegas.

The features include:

Integration with Adobe Photoshop, featuring a drag-and-drop workflow that eliminates duplicative work to bring graphic designs to screens.

Automated production workflows with APIs, allowing producers to create dynamic content from any data source.

Real-time production analytics powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), providing audience engagement data across media properties.

With the release, Tagboard has set its sights on enabling greater workflow efficiency, the company said.

"In an industry that works in milliseconds, there's absolutely zero excuse for the inefficiencies of traditional workflows and outdated processes," said Tagboard CEO Nathan J Peterson. "Not only are we turning today's broadcast and in-venue screens into two-way communication devices that keep audiences engaged with partners across channels, but with these new releases, we're drastically reducing the operating overhead for production teams to do so. The phrase 'That'll take too much time' should never be spoken again."

Tagboard’s integration with Adobe allows producers to eliminate the duplicate work involved in bringing a graphic design to a screen. Tagboard's graphics studio automatically imports fully layered files from Adobe Photoshop, creating a seamless process and eliminating the need to rebuild graphics, the company said.

The company’s new API engine enables automatic import and display of dynamic content from any source, populating graphic templates with complex data in a few simple clicks, it said.

The release also supports real-time engagement data for broadcasters, leveling the field with digital competitors. By better understanding viewer behavior and exactly when, where and how fans are interacting with content, producers can improve editorial decision-making and monetization, the company said.

In launching the release of these new capabilities, the company worked with AWS’s latest serverless architecture to process real-time data and provide a fast, safe and reliable graphic interface, while supporting the demand of millions of scans per second from fans of more than 500 Tagboard media and sports partners, it said.