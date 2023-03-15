TAG Video Systems To Unveil Dashboard Visualization at NAB Show

TEL AVIV, Israel—TAG Video Systems will introduce dashboard visualizations for its Media Control System (MCS) to give users sharper, more targeted, application-specific monitoring capabilities at the 2023 NAB Show, April 15-19, in Las Vegas.

The company will also demonstrate its support for cloud-based workflows in applications ranging from live production through distribution based on real-life examples. TAG also will highlight its new partnership with Nevion and the benefits of integration with the VideoIPath and Virtuoso toolsets, it said.

The new dashboard visualizations offer a way to optimize and customize TAG monitoring to suite the exact requirements of users. Using TAG’s MultiChannel Monitoring (MCM) system’s deep probing and analysis capabilities combined with the MCS data aggregation and management toolset, dashboard visualizations can be easily built with well-known open toolsets, such as ELK and Grafana, to address any specific area of focus, it said.

With regard to Nevion, TAG will show its integration with VideoIPath and Virtuoso. The VideoIPath system orchestration and management platform combined with TAG’s rich and deep visualization and monitoring brings a solid foundation for building high-reliability and availability systems, it said.

Users benefit from the flexibility and control of the Nevion ecosystem combined with the pristine control room monitor wall experience of TAG’s MCM, backed by the operational confidence of the underlying TAG monitoring and notification safety net developed for today’s complex multi-point workflows, it said.

Combined with the robust signal processing and management of the Virtuoso platform, multi-format systems employing different signal and source types can be deployed, managed, and monitored, it said.

See TAG Video Systems at 2023 NAB Show booth W1542.