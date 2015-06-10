TabletTV for Android Launched in U.S. and U.K.

LONDON and NEW YORK—Motive Television said its first TabletTV apps for Android devices are available for download on the Google Playstore in the United States and the United Kingdom. TabletTV is the free, over-the-air programming conduit/DVR combo specifically targeting computer tablets. (Freeview is the branded free OTA TV service in the United Kingdom.) The release adds Android tablets in addition to iPads to the service footprint, increasing it by 75 percent, Motive said. Motive said they were aiming to get the Android version in the store in times for the tennis tournament at Wimbledon.



The first Android TabletTV apps are available for Samsung 10- and 7-inch devices, with more coming later this year, Motive said.



“The addition of Android devices to the TabletTV family is a major step forward due to the growing popularity of Android devices,” said Leonard M Fertig, Motive CEO. “The global potential market for TabletTV numbers is in the hundreds of millions—by the end of 2013, it is estimated that 6 percent of the global population used a tablet and 22 percent a smartphone. Further, the use of tablets for watching television is growing dramatically; as of December 2014, Mail Online reported that 17 percent of the British population watched TV on their tablets.”



Motive said that according to Statista and based on global shipments, Apple had a 26.8 percent market share of the tablet market in the first quarter of 2015, followed by Samsung with 19.1 percent. Of the predicted 321 million shipments of tablets forecast by Gartner for 2015 worldwide, Statista estimates 38 percent will be Android based.



