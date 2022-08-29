T-Mobile Provides Free Apple TV+ Access for Magenta MAX Subs

BELLEVUE, Wash.—T-Mobile has announced that it will include Apple TV+ in its most popular plan Magenta MAX at no additional cost starting on August 31.

“Magenta MAX customers love streaming. So of course, we’re giving them more of what they love, because that’s just what the Un-carrier does,” said Mike Sievert, CEO at T-Mobile. “It’s moves like this — giving customers more without asking more from them — that have made T-Mobile the value leader in wireless. Now, with America’s most-awarded 5G network, T-Mobile customers don’t have to choose between the best value and a great network.”

T-Mobile said that Magenta MAX is the carrier's most popular plan because it over $225 in added value every month with two or more lines, in addition to unlimited talk, text and premium smartphone data. Those benefits include: