T-Mobile Provides Free Apple TV+ Access for Magenta MAX Subs
By George Winslow published
The mobile carrier will include the Apple TV+ streaming service in its most popular plan
BELLEVUE, Wash.—T-Mobile has announced that it will include Apple TV+ in its most popular plan Magenta MAX at no additional cost starting on August 31.
“Magenta MAX customers love streaming. So of course, we’re giving them more of what they love, because that’s just what the Un-carrier does,” said Mike Sievert, CEO at T-Mobile. “It’s moves like this — giving customers more without asking more from them — that have made T-Mobile the value leader in wireless. Now, with America’s most-awarded 5G network, T-Mobile customers don’t have to choose between the best value and a great network.”
T-Mobile said that Magenta MAX is the carrier's most popular plan because it over $225 in added value every month with two or more lines, in addition to unlimited talk, text and premium smartphone data. Those benefits include:
- Unlimited premium smartphone data that won’t slow down based on usage.
- Streaming services for free, now including Apple TV+.
- Unlimited in-flight Wi-Fi and high-speed data abroad in 215+ countries and destinations.
- Scam Shield Premium protection, including Scam Block and free Caller ID to stop annoying scam calls.
- AAA membership for a year with 24/7 roadside assistance.
- Perks and extras every week with T-Mobile Tuesdays.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
