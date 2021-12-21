Synamedia vDCM Plays Role In D.C. Launch Of ATSC 3.0

WASHINGTON—When the Howard (University) NextGen TV Broadcast Collaborative launched last week bringing NextGen TV service to the nation’s capital, the long list of ATSC 3.0 technology deployed to accomplish the feat included Synamedia’s vDCM multi-processing platform, the company has announced.

As reported by TVTech , WHUT-TV, the university’s owned-and-operated public broadcasting station, and four commercial stations, including WJLA, WUSA, WTTG and WRC, launched NextGen TV on Dec. 15. WHUT is hosting the 3.0 service.

The Synamedia vDCM adds core functionality to the deployment with HEVC encoding, DASH packaging, statistical multiplexing and digital rights management (DRM) security. The vDCM is combined with key downstream components from Triveni Digital. Heartland Systems staged the deployment, Synamedia said.

The company also provided its MEG ATSC 3.0 receiver, a hybrid, software-based and cloud-native receiver that allows station operators to monitor 3.0 signals using custom dashboards, the company said.

“The success of this deployment demonstrates the power of partnerships. By bringing together experts in their respective fields, the Collaborative has taken a major step forward for NextGen TV in an influential market,” said Elke Hungenaert, vice president of product management at Synamedia. “It was a pleasure working with the incredible team to help bravely tackle this new industry standard in a new market.”

Howard University and Pearl TV launched the collaborative. WHUT is the first and only public broadcast television station owned and operated by a Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) institution of higher education.

“Synamedia played a crucial role in this important deployment in one of our nation’s largest media markets, further demonstrating the capabilities and benefits of this new generation of IP broadcast as well as broadband television enabled by ATSC 3.0,” said Dave Folsom, acting CTO of Pearl TV. “It is this level of functionality and features that will be key in showcasing NextGen TV to various government constituents, while also drawing consumers to adopt NextGen TV.”