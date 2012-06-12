Switch Media partners with TvTak

Multiplatform video specialists Switch Media has partnered with image recognition software provider TvTak.

Switch Media’s global head of sales, Mark Johns, explained, “TvTak is an innovative platform for instant interaction during television shows, games and commercials. The technology makes every television interactive with viewers only needing to point their smartphone or tablet at their television screen and TvTak identifies the program in a second, then allows the viewer to interact instantly. We have already run trials in Australia, and they all worked perfectly. This is simply an amazing piece of functionality that broadcasters, agencies and advertisers will not want to do without.”

Johns continued, “This level of interactivity is revolutionary, and the partnership is a perfect fit for the way people consume and interact with content on any device as TvTak is available on iOS as well as Android and works on any television set using unique video recognition algorithms.”

TvTak was selected from 130 innovative startups as a winner of the PepsiCo10 contest and voted Best Demo at the Social TV Summit in Los Angeles.