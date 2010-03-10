Swiss NewsCam adds Riedel Artists intercom to SNG vehicle

The Swiss SNG provider NewsCam has expanded its four-camera HD SNG vehicle with a Riedel Communications Artist digital matrix intercom.

At the heart of the HD SNG vehicle is an Artist 32 digital matrix intercom mainframe. Artist 32 is a digital intercom matrix/stage management system based on a modular concept that can be adapted to the users' individual requirements.

Hot-swappable client cards as well as redundant CPUs and power supplies offer high reliability. Artist 32 provides up to 32 x 32 ports and is expandable with any other Artist mainframe, building matrices with up to 1024 x 1024 non-blocking ports. Artist 1000 series control panels currently are used in the NewsCam HD SNG truck.