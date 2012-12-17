Swedish Film Institute preserves film heritage with Front Porch Digital DIVArchive

Swedish Film Institute (SFI) is using a Front Porch Digital DIVArchive V7.0 CSM system to store digital masters of all films it currently subsidizes, as well as its legacy archive of about 8000 Swedish films going back to 1897.

DIVArchive V7.0's open Archive eXchange Format (AXF) technology helps SFI accommodate any storage format and protect against changes in the formatting landscape.

SFI, Sweden's national film archive charged with preserving the country's film heritage, chose DIVArchive V7.0 not only because of Front Porch Digital's extensive expertise in the area, but also because it incorporates AXF technology. Using the non-proprietary, media-independent storage format ensures that SFI will be able to access and store any type of video data, no matter what the structure or physical carrier.