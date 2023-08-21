Survey: Younger Viewers Embrace Subtitles

NEW YORK—A new study from YPulse suggests that subtitles are being widely adopted by younger viewers as they watch TV, with 59% of Gen Z viewers and 52% of Millennials reporting that they prefer to watch TV with subtitles.

The results highlight the importance of accurate subtitling for both general audiences and viewers with special needs and hearing issues.

In its latest TV and Entertainment report , YPulse asked 13-39-year-olds about the TV and movie content they watch and their viewing experiences.

The finding that a majority of Gen Z and Millennials prefer to use subtitles when watching TV indicate that the use of subtitles has gone beyond the traditional use by people with special needs to a larger audiences, the researchers noted.

“[M]ore than half of young people tell YPulse they prefer to use subtitles, and it’s not just because they need them; the gen makes use of reading text while watching movies/TV to keep up with murmuring dialogue, to distinguish thick accents (looking at you Peaky Blinders), and some say just to get a head start on a scene and go back to looking at their phone,” the researchers noted in a blog post . “Subtitle use is especially popular with Gen Z males: 61% say they prefer to use them.”

The post also stressed that “this popularity is beneficial to those who do need them because media brands like Netflix are putting more effort into making subtitles as immersive an experience as the audio itself….Netflix is the number one source of entertainment Gen Z and Millennials are using, and the one they feel offers the most inclusive content, which extends to hearing accessibility.”

YPulse also cited children as a factor in the popularity of subtitles among Millennials. “According to a Kids Industries survey of parents with kids 5-15-years-old (a.k.a. Millennial parents) in the U.S. and U.K., the majority of children in the U.S. watch content with subtitles or closed captions all or most of the time, and half of kids in both countries need subtitles to enjoy the content they are watching,” the blog post noted.

“Watching content with closed captions can reportedly improve literacy, vocabulary, and the speed of reading,” the researchers added. “For kids’ media brands, the widespread use of closed captions should be a sign to improve accuracy and make sure subtitles are available for all programs.”

Interest in foreign language shows is another factor, with the success of “Squid Game” on Netflix being only one example of a foreign language film attracting large U.S. audiences.

The YPulse’s Local/Global Citizenship report data found that 76% of Gen Z and Millennials agree with the statement: “It doesn’t matter what country a TV show / movie is from, if it’s good I’ll watch it.”

Another key factor is the popularity of subtitles on Gen Z’s favorite social media platform TikTok, YPulse reported.