Survey: Marketers Report Obstacles to Managing Linear and Digital Campaigns

NEW YORK—Yahoo Advertising has conducted a new survey that highlights the importance of finding measurement and analytical tools that would help advertisers combine addressable linear campaigns with digital campaigns.

But while Yahoo Advertising's research discovered that 9 out of 10 advertisers deem it essential to manage linear and digital campaigns using a single omnichannel solution, many were also reporting problems with integrating linear and digital data presents.

Respondents reported a number of challenges for advertisers, including the lack of common metrics across channels (53%), creating a holistic framework for planning and measurement (41%), data-sharing restrictions by walled gardens (40%), choosing the right partner (34%), limited internal resources (27%), and organizational silos (26%).

"Connecting linear and digital data opens up exciting opportunities in audience targeting and measurement," said Elizabeth Herbst-Brady, chief revenue officer at Yahoo. “Marketers often face interoperability challenges and need partners and technology platforms to help them harmonize metrics, data, and audiences.”

The study involved polling over 300 TV marketers, including agency and brand advertisers.

As viewers transition from traditional TV to streaming and digital, advanced TV enables advertisers to connect with audiences across multiple channels, the researchers explained.

It offers data-driven targeting for personalized ad experiences, advanced frequency controls to reduce waste, unified measurement capabilities, and the ability to adapt to a changing media landscape. However, to fully leverage advanced TV, marketers need to better integrate addressable linear and digital campaign data for more cohesive strategies.

Yahoo Advertising's study revealed that audience targeting was the primary benefit of merging linear and digital data, with 70% of respondents stressing its importance. Measurement was also considered crucial, with 58% of respondents recognizing it as a key advantage. Additional benefits included extended reach (55%), frequency control (55%), planning/forecasting (50%), and contextual/content (39%).

Respondents primarily cited the lack of transparency on impression delivery (34%) and high costs (34%) as reasons for slower adoption of advanced linear advertising.

To help with these problems, the Yahoo DSP provides advertisers with a comprehensive programmatic buying platform spanning digital, addressable linear and streaming TV, enabling them to reach more addressable households more efficiently, the company said.