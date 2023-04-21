Survey: 74% of Brands, Agencies Expect to Increase or Maintain Upfront Spending
The iSpot.tv survey indicates rising marketing budgets despite economic pressures across TV industry
BELLEVUE, Wash.—Despite ongoing worries about an economic slowdown or recession in the U.S., the TV measurement firm iSpot.tv has released a new survey that shows relatively bullish sentiment going into the 2023 TV Upfronts.
Based on a survey of more than 500 advertising professionals across TV’s top advertising sectors to determine how ad-buying plans will change this year, the study found that 78% of those surveyed still expected overall marketing budgets to increase or remain the same in 2023. In addition, nearly three in four (74%) of respondents expected to spend much more, a bit more or the same as last year during the 2023 TV upfronts.
After three consecutive years of increasing flexibility amid pandemic-related lockdowns, show delays and sports cancellations, some of those dynamics may simply be reverting back to pre-2020 norms, the researchers explained.
iSpot’s survey found that 61% of respondents expect 2023 upfront commitments to be similar or less flexible than previous years.
In terms of budgets, streaming remains a major focus for advertisers. Of those surveyed, 30% indicated at least one-fifth of their upfront budget will be allocated toward digital streaming platforms in 2023. Hulu had the highest percentage of any streaming service, noted by 74% of those that intend to spend on streaming. YouTube was second at 48%, followed by Peacock (46%) and Roku (45%).
The transition to more streaming ad buys requires modern currencies, and industry professionals are eager to embrace them. iSpot found that 69% of survey respondents indicated they were very interested or somewhat interested in transacting on non-Nielsen currencies at this year’s upfronts, the study reported.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.