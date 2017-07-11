Suppose Service Organizes TV Streaming Choices

CORTE MADERA, CALIF.—The TV viewer is not at a want for choices for streaming services these days and as a result a new website aims to offer help in finding the right service for the right customer.

Suppose TV has launched www.suppose.tv, a tool for searching and comparing TV services like Sling TV, PlayStation Vue, DirecTV Now, YouTube TV, Hulu Live, fubo TV and CenturyLink. All of these streaming services offer packages and add-ons with different channel and features and are part of the same marketplace that features subscription services from cable and broadcast TV operators like CBS All Access and HBO Now.

Suppose provides users with search results based on the user’s choice of channels and preferences among all of these services. Using an algorithm that filters and prioritizes the options, Suppose works to provide the user with an offer meeting all of its goals at the lowest cost. The service also provides users with links to the services to sign up.

The Suppose TV website is now available to the public.