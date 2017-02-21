SuperSoccer Scores Harmonic VOS 360 for Live Streaming

SAN JOSE, CALIF.—Harmonic is taking the field for Indonesia sports aggregator SuperSoccer, providing its VOS 360 cloud media processing service for live streams of soccer matches over the web. This software-as-a-service system will enable SuperSoccer to stream more than 60 live soccer matches a month in HD, according to Harmonic’s press release.

The VOS 360 service is built on public cloud infrastructure platforms and features geographic redundancy and operational resiliency to prepare and deliver content from anywhere globally. The system’s automated video formation technology handles configuration, deployment and management using standard IT deployment templates.

SuperSoccer utilizes the VOS 360 to handle its entire live OTT service, including ingest, transcoding, packaging and delivery. It also enables the company to control multiple profile bit rates and video quality.

Harmonic offers the VOS 360 as a pay-per-use model.