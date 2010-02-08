Super Bowl Technology Commercials

ComputerWorld lists its top 10



CYBERSPACE: Remember Brother Dominic’s dilemma, and the miraculous Xerox copier that churned out two pages per second? The year was 1976, when the ABC’s Pittsburgh Steelers edged out the NFC’s Dallas Cowboys 21-17 on Jan. 18. Up With People sang at half-time, and the Xerox “Monks” commercial ran during the CBS telecast. It was picked by the folks at ComputerWorld as being one of the top 10 best technology company spots run during a Super Bowl. Apple’s “1984” naturally made it. Intel, Compuserve, Lotus, Iomega, Network Associates and EDS made the cut as well. ComputerWorld has videos for all of its candidates and is taking votes for the best at “Top 10 Super Bowl Tech Ads.