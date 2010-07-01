SUIRG conference to focus on satellite interference issues

The Satellite Users Interference Reduction Group (SUIRG) will hold its Seventh Annual Satellite Interference Conference Sept. 28-30 in San Francisco.

The three-day conference will provide a forum for discussions on satellite radio frequency interference (RFI) issues with executives representing the major satellite operators, users and equipment providers. Discussions will center on ways to mitigate RFI and measures underway by the industry to stop interference before it begins. Sessions will focus on various aspects of dealing with satellite interference and will include reviews of interference case studies and the sharing and exchange of interference identification and mitigation techniques.