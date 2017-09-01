SubCommTech to Hold Hearing on FCC Repack

WASHINGTON—A hearing has been put on the books for the Subcommittee on Communications and Technology on the FCC spectrum repack. The Subcommittee, chaired by Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), is entitled “The Broadcast Incentive Auction: Update on Repacking Opportunities and Challenges,” and will be held on Thursday, Sept. 7, at 10 a.m. in the Rayburn House Office Building.

The hearing is supposed to provide Subcommittee members an opportunity to receive an update on the progress of the spectrum repack, which is reorganizing broadcasters into the remaining TV bands following the spectrum incentive auction that concluded earlier this year.

