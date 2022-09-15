Study: Interactive CTV Video Ads Outperform Mobile and PC

NEW YORK—A new study from Innovid has found that interactive connected TV (CTV) campaigns deliver stronger results across key performance and attention metrics than interactive campaigns on mobile and PC, though those two mediums also saw impressive results.

Innovid, which is an advertising platform for delivery, personalization and measurement of converged TV across linear, CTV and digital, analyzed 286 billion video ad impressions across mobile, desktop, CTV devices, and social platforms for the study.

According to Innovid’s analysis of data from the last year, interactive CTV campaigns drove an engagement rate of 5.42%, a video completion rate (VCR) of 94.65%, and time earned of 72.25 seconds. Meanwhile, interactive mobile and PC campaigns saw promising but lower rates, with a 0.97% engagement rate, 62.36% VCR, and time earned of 34.75 seconds.

“Make no mistake - interactive video is one of the most influential advertising formats in the market today,” said Tal Chalozin, CTO and co-founder of Innovid. “And, while channels like mobile and PC are strong performers, CTV has proven to be especially powerful.”

Interactive CTV, a type of advanced video ad creative, allows audiences to engage directly with video advertising with a call-to-action in the form of a QR, coupon code, or other form of interactive capability, Innovid explained. These features allow advertisers to go beyond the standard metrics of impressions and clicks to better measure consumer behavior, capturing interactions, engagements, and overall time spent.

Additionally, in the last year, interactive CTV video completion rate has increased 11% overall to 95%. In comparison, the VCR for mobile and PC combined over the same time period is 62%, Innovid reported.

“CTV is predisposed to having stronger completion rates,” said Chalozin. “This is likely due to the nature of the CTV platform where a consumer usually has to watch the ad for viewing to continue. This is one of the key benefits of CTV for marketers.“