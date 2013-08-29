Studer Brings its Broadcast Academy to the Web

POTTERS BAR, U.K.– Harmans’s Studer is now making its Broadcast Academy training course for Studer consoles to the web at StuderBroadcastAcademy.com. The training program has been previously held in the United States on the Soundcraft Studer mobile audio truck, which has visited numerous locations of Studer regional sale rep firms and flagship Studer customers in recent years.



StuderBroadcastAcademy.com is an interactive online course for engineers worldwide to learn the operation of the company’s Vista Series digital mixing consoles. The course consists of a series of modules, which participants must complete and pass 100 percent to officially certify as a Studer Vista Operator. The course is structured in an interactive format and students can download the Virtual Vista software that gives them a graphic, active representation of a Vista console. Virtual Vista can also be used for offline console configuration and online remote control of Vista mixing consoles. Video segments, system and technical diagrams, a dictionary of terms and other resources round out the program.



StuderBroadcastAcademy.com has been developed in partnership with the Conservatory of Recording Arts and Sciences (CRAS), one of the world’s premier audio recording, sound engineering and music production schools. In addition, many of the broadcast industry’s leading sound engineers provided input and guidance in the development of StuderBroadcastAcademy.com.



“In bringing the Studer Broadcast Academy online, we can now offer audio engineers and industry professionals worldwide access to the same training, education and resources we have provided to those who have attended our in-person sessions,” said Katy Templeman-Holmes, US Marketing, Soundcraft Studer. “StuderBroadcastAcademy.com further demonstrates our commitment to industry education and giving users the tools they need to succeed in the real world of pro audio mixing.”



Once they have completed the course, engineers have access to all the teaching materials as often as they need, to refresh their knowledge and to use as an on-the-job aid when working on a Vista console. Certified Vista Operators are also welcome to attend subsequent hands-on training sessions (locations will be announced on StuderBroadcastAcademy.com) to further their skills. In addition, certified operators can opt to be listed on the Studer website in a searchable database that sound contractors and industry pros will be able to access.



“Having been involved in the development of StuderBroadcastAcademy.com, I can say with 100 percent certainty that this is the first online program of its kind for the broadcast audio community,” said Patrick Smith, Head Audio Engineer for NBC’s The Tonight Show. “The curriculum is comprehensive, the content is engaging and the lessons progress at a natural, increasingly sophisticated pace.”