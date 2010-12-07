Struck to Oversee Lawo Line



Christian Struck has been named mc² Series product manager at Lawo. Struck joined the company in 2007 as part of the product management team.



Working with Felix Krückels, senior product manager for mc² Series, Struck will supervise R&D for the console line.



Prior to joining Lawo, Struck worked as a freelance tonmeister, handing, among other projects, big band productions for Hessischer Rundfunk in Frankfurt am Main.

