Struck to Oversee Lawo Line
Christian Struck has been named mc² Series product manager at Lawo. Struck joined the company in 2007 as part of the product management team.
Working with Felix Krückels, senior product manager for mc² Series, Struck will supervise R&D for the console line.
Prior to joining Lawo, Struck worked as a freelance tonmeister, handing, among other projects, big band productions for Hessischer Rundfunk in Frankfurt am Main.
