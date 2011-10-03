Streamworks to Offer AP Video News via Online Streaming



LONDON: The Associated Press announced a deal with streaming company Streamworks to deliver video news to digital publishers, available as a live streaming service.



Available up until now to satellite customers only, Streamworks customers can stream video news from the Associated Press Television News (APTN), as well as live access to breaking and special events including elections, natural disasters and protests.



“We recognize in today’s information driven world it is all about choice and getting the information you want, when, where and how you want it,” said Sandy MacIntyre, vice president and director of video news for AP, in a press release. “This new delivery solution from Streamworks offers AP customers access to faster digital content to fill their 24-hour news cycle.”



The APTN content is available via desktop, online and mobile interfaces. Feeds are delivered in multiple bitrates including HD, and distributed across multiple content delivery providers for a stable delivery.



Streaming of APTN Direct is available to AP customers starting today.



