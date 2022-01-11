Streaming Video Alliance Reveals 2022 Recipients of Its Membership Grant Program

FREMONT, Calif.—The Streaming Video Alliance has announced the recipients of its 2022 Membership Grant Program, which sponsors select, small companies meeting specific financial requirements with a one-year Principal membership.

The initiative enables smaller companies like startups to contribute to and benefit from the Alliance’s mission of deeper industry collaboration across the video streaming ecosystem while also benefits existing members and the industry at large by accelerating advancements and bringing in new ideas from startups on the cutting edge of streaming video innovation, the group said.

“We’re thrilled to welcome our new and returning Grant members and look forward to their participation and contributions this year, starting with the Q1 member meeting,” said Jason Thibeault, executive director at the Streaming Video Alliance, a global technical association addressing critical challenges in streaming video. “We’re also excited to share that for the second year in a row, the Alliance has met its commitment to award at least half of the membership grants to businesses led by underrepresented groups.”

The Alliance board of directors chose the following three companies as the 2022 grant recipients:

Blockcast, a satellite CDN that has developed a multicast proxy which continuously pre-caches personalized content, and decreases network congestion even over the most constrained links such as inflight connectivity, rural and remote networks, oil rigs, etc.

Netskrt Systems, which provides an edge content delivery network (eCDN) solution. The Netskrt eCDN brings the expanding universe of direct-to-consumer streaming internet video to previously unserved locations, notably rail and air transportation.

picoNETS is a deep edge CDN improvising last-mile content delivery. With its ultra-Low Latency CDN, picoNETS delivers a buffer-free experience for 4K, 8K, AR, VR, and other bandwidth-demanding metaverse content. It's fully optimized for 5G and edge computing.

2021 Grant Recipient Members Datazoom, Didja, Touchstream, and allt will continue into 2022 as Grant members. A special committee chartered by the board selected these 2021 recipients to receive another membership grant based on their contributions.

Members of the Alliance include companies from across the streaming video ecosystem such as network operators, technology providers, service providers, and content owners. Current members are: Adobe, AERQ, Agile Content, Alibaba, allt, Amazon, ATEME, Blockcast, Brightcove, Broadpeak, CBC, Charter Communications, Cisco Systems, Citrix, Comcast, CommScope, Compira Labs, Conviva, Datazoom, Deutsche Telekom, DidjaTV, Disney Streaming, Dolby, Eluvio, Equus Compute Solutions, Ericsson, EXFO, Fastly, Friend MTS, Globo, Harmonic, Hughes Satellite Systems, INKA Entworks, Intel, InterDigital, Intelsat, Interra Systems, Irdeto, Liberty Global, Limelight Networks, Lumen Technologies, Mainstreaming, Nagra, NCTA, Netskrt, Neustar, Nice People at Work, NS1, NTT, Optus, Orange, Panasonic Avionics, Penthera, picoNETS, Plex, Qwilt, ServiceNow, Siden, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Sky, SSIMWAVE, ST Engineering iDirect, Stackpath, Streaming Global, Synamedia, Telefonica, Telekom Malaysia, Telestream, Thales, THEO, Touchstream, Unified Streaming, Varnish Software, Vecima Networks, Velocix, Verizon, ViacomCBS, Viasat Inc., and Western Digital Corp.