Streambox, Vizada partner to extend video contribution

Streambox has formed a partnership with mobile satellite communications services provider Vizada to extend the Streambox Live IP-based video contribution service to the Vizada network of more than 400 service providers and their customers.

By downloading the Streambox Live encoding software free of charge to their laptops, field news crews and other organizations using Vizada services can now transmit live or file-based video via mobile satellite terminals, such as Inmarsat BGAN, FleetBroadband or Thuraya IP.

Through the Streambox/Vizada partnership, all video transmitted by Streambox Live users will be automatically downlinked to the Streambox Live Server installed at Vizada's downlink data center in Amsterdam. Users will be able to set up an account, browse the Streambox Live Server and select videos to manage, route and broadcast live.

The Streambox Live Server adds forward error correction to the video stream immediately after it is downlinked from the satellite, and then transmits the video to the customer's premise with added packet redundancy and recovery for smooth video play out with minimal latency and the highest-possible picture quality. Streambox Live will be offered by Vizada's network of service-provider partners as part of a robust Inmarsat BGAN or Thuraya IP bundle.

