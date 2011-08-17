StorerTV partners with UK-based Rights Tracker

StorerTV has announced its partnership with UK-based rights management system developer Rights Tracker. Rights Tracker provides content owners, distributers and producers with a suite of web-based applications for managing titles and licenses, international sales, royalties, contributor rights, inventories, forecasting and reporting.

Together, the products give content owners the ability to maximize revenues by identifying rights availability, open up new markets and opportunities, accurately track licenses and contractual obligations and automate the distribution and monetization of their properties.