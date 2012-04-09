StorerTV Partners with Thought Development



MEQUON, WISC.: StorerTV has partnered with Thought Development, a workflow systems developer for the media promotions industry, to better centralize and increase labor efficiencies within on-air promotion.



Through the integration of the Storer Information Management System (SIMS) with the ON-AIR Pro system, program titles that are scheduled on linear networks in SIMS will automatically send that information to ON-AIR Pro where it will create a work order requirements and inform staff of the changes.



The SIMS program management system allows broadcasters and cable operations to schedule programs, monitor the rights of acquired programs, and manage program financials like amortization and forecasting. The ON-AIR Pro system is widely used by broadcast and cable creative services departments to track airings and ratings, monitor the status of assignments, auto-generate slates, and view and approve rough cuts from any network computer.





