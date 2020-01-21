STIRR Readies Launch of 2020 Election Live Feed Channel

SANTA MONICA, Calif.—Sinclair Broadcast Group’s OTT TV service STIRR is launching a channel dedicated to live 2020 election coverage, marking its one-year anniversary, the ad-supported streaming service said.

The channel, 2020 Live, will deliver continuous live election coverage of daily campaign event feeds from around the country. Coverage, which will include town hall meetings and stump speeches, will be presented without commentary to give viewers a bias-free perspective on the campaigns.

“STIRR’s offering of live, local news content reflects that its purpose isn’t to solely entertain, but to serve members of local communities and provide information that impacts their lives,” said Sinclair CEO Chris Ripley.

In its first year, STIRR has achieved 1.6 million app downloads, providing users with access to local news, entertainment and digital-first channels. Since the 2019 launch, the OTT service has begun delivering 100 linear channels and provided more than 5,000 hours of video-on-demand content. More than 130,000 hours of live, local news have been streamed via STIRR City channels, curated 24/7 linear TV stations with lineups based on viewers’ cities.

STIRR also plans to begin offering post-broadcast on-demand viewing of popular syndicated TV shows, including “Judge Judy,” “Dr. Phil,” “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” “Wheel of Fortune,” “Jeopardy” and other syndicated shows originally aired by a Sinclair broadcast station, before the end of March. Availability will be determined based on the city where the STIRR viewer is located.

“We’re incredibly proud of the growth and success the platform has seen throughout the year, and look forward to providing users with more value. With the addition of local broadcast TV syndication programming coming to the platform, we’re excited for what the next year has in store for STIRR,” said Ripley.

