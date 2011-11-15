Station Group Taps Harris for Traffic and Billing



MELBOURNE, FLA.— Eight West Virginia Media Holdings TV stations in four markets will incorporate business software from Harris Corp. to track traffic and billing and advertising sales by the end of 2011.



West Virginia Media Holdings is transitioning to Harris from a business software system that relied on separate platforms for traffic and billing, and broadcast advertising sales. The integration of Harris OSi-Traffic (traffic and billing) and OSi-AdConnections (advertising sales) consolidates business operations in all four West Virginia Media Holdings markets, three of which operate more than one statiaon from a centralized facility.



Charlie Dusic, chief financial officer for West Virginia Media Holdings, said that the single-platform Harris media software solution is an ideal match for their operation, noting that all eight stations interconnect and often work together.



“We have many clients that advertise across multiple markets, so we do a lot of cross-market selling and reporting,” said Dusic. “The Harris solution had the unanimous support of our sales and traffic managers, as they found that the OSi™ interface was ideal for cross-market interaction. Its all-encompassing nature also integrates smoothly into our daily business operation.”



