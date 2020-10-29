SRT Alliance Membership Expands With Four More Companies

MONTREAL—Four prominent industry companies have joined the SRT Alliance, taking membership to more than 450 firms, the organization said.

With AJA Video Systems, Dalet, NTT TechnoCross Corp. and Ross Video joining the alliance, the number of industry organizations signing up over the past three months has topped 50. Haivision established the SRT Alliance to support the SRT Open Source project.

“We’re thrilled to see how the enthusiasm for the open source SRT technology, and the SRT Alliance, has continued to grow,” said Jesús (Suso) Carrillo, director of the SRT Alliance for Haivision.

“By joining the SRT Alliance, industry leaders like Dalet, Ross and AJA are showing their commitment to addressing today’s challenges in live and remote production and delivering exceptional solutions for their clients,” he said.

The alliance also has announced the return of the SRT Tuesday webinar series and SRT Plugfest, which runs Dec. 8-10, hosted by Haivision and the SRT Alliance. The webinar series examines the SRT innovations of alliance members.

Upcoming SRT Tuesday webinars will be presented by:

Easyline.io, Nov. 3 at 9 a.m. ET

Primestream, Nov. 24 at 1 p.m. ET

Dalet, Dec. 1 at 9 a.m. ET

SRT Plugfest Kickoff Webinar, Dec. 8 at 9 a.m. ET

AJA Video System, Jan. 26, 2021, at 9 a.m. ET

BirdDog, Feb. 9, 2021, at 9 a.m. ET