Sri Lanka to be Home to Tallest Tower in South Asia



Khaleej Times Online's article Sri Lanka to build tallest tower in South Asia by Qadijah Irshad says "Sri Lanka is set to build the tallest tower in the South Asian region, the government announced recently. The 350 meter-high tower building, the promoters claim, will be visible to India and Bangladesh."



The building will include luxury hotel accommodations and a revolving restaurant, but one of the main purposes of the "Lotus Tower" is to provide facilities for, the article says, "Fifty television services, 50 broadcasting services and 10 telecommunication providers." The tower podium will include a telecommunication museum, food courts, offices, conference hall and exhibition spaces. One of the goals of the project is to consolidate the high-powered TV and FM antennas currently perched on buildings around Columbo as part of the government's beautification plan.



The article claims that the Lotus Tower "will be the tallest building in South Asia and the 19th tallest building in the world."



When completed, it will stand 26-meters above the Eiffel Tower and 17.4-meters higher than the 332.6-meter Tokyo Tower. Construction is expected to take 30 months.



