Spanish media foundation chooses VSN IPTransfer

The project creates a platform for the exchange and distribution of digital media content among production houses, television channels and creative professionals from the region. The network includes 60 VSNIPTRANSFER client licenses and a storage system.

Content published on a server in VSNIPTRANSFER is user searchable with the help of a management tool and can be viewed in low-res for eventual downloading. All video clips can be imported or exported in several formats, which makes the solution easy to integrate with all production, master control or video editing systems.

The goal of the foundation is to invigorate the audiovisual sector in the Castilla-La Mancha region of Spain.