Spanish broadcaster powers weather with Weather Central 3D:LIVE

Weather Central has enabled Spanish broadcaster Radio Televisión Española (RTVE) to deploy a new broadcast weather forecast, alert and news system. The Weather Central 3D:LIVE system enables RTVE to deliver precise, compelling weather information to millions of viewers both in Spain and worldwide. Weather Central enabled RTVE to be the first broadcaster to air the newest comprehensive data sets provided by Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (AEMeT), Spain's state weather service.

Weather Central 3D:LIVE is a complete broadcast weather platform that integrates real-time data, 3D effects and animations, high-resolution maps and comprehensive storytelling tools. MagicTRAK technology from Weather Central enables RTVE meteorologists to interact with data, maps and other elements while on-air using just a fingertip.