Spain’s RTVE Produces Live Multicamera Concert Shoot in Cloud With TVU Producer

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.—Spanish TV and radio broadcaster RTVE recently switched a live multicamera concert production for Radio 3 from Madrid’s Casa America palace using TVU Networks’ TVU Producer live production platform, the company announced.

The production, which featured top Latin American performers, was switched and distributed entirely from the cloud. Sources were synchronized and switched, graphics added and signals distributed to RTVE’s broadcast and digital networks with TVU Producer.

"We were able to set up our multicamera production incredibly fast with minimal equipment and expense," said Tomás Fernando Flores, director of Radio3. “The production and distribution were entirely managed in the cloud.”

“With the click of a button, we sent a very high-quality stream, perfectly synchronized, to every platform in the correct format. I’m thrilled with what we delivered to our audience,” he said.

TVU Producer offers the ability to distribute a live event as an SDI signal or as vertically or horizontally oriented content via social media from the cloud with virtually no latency, the company said.

The multicamera production was shot with one traditional broadcast camera equipped with a 5G TVU One mobile transmitter and three smartphones with the TVU Anywhere mobile broadcast app (for fixed and moving images.) The production also marked one of the first uses of 5G for a live streaming in Spain, it said.

The TVU One transmitter was equipped with six modems—two supporting 5G and four supporting 4G/LTE networks. The audio from the radio broadcast served as the only audio reference distributed to all devices and broadcasts.

TVU Producer’s multichannel IP video switcher automatically synchronizes its output to all receiving devices. Images were sent in the formats required for broadcast and streaming, including a specific vertical output for Instagram. The platform’s 9:16 Vertical Video feature allows users to produce a live program simultaneously in landscape and portrait mode, the company said.

TVU Producer distributed the live event to Television Espanola’s 24-hour channel and to RTVE social media platforms. The platform and format mix included: YouTube, horizontal; Twitter, horizontal; Facebook, horizontal; website, horizontal, SDI TV, Canal 24 Horas; and Instagram, simultaneous landscape and portrait modes, TVU Networks said.