SpaceX Rocket Blasts Latest SES Satellite Into Space

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Pay TV operators serving the Middle East and Asia-Pacific will soon have a new satellite in place to reach subscribers with Monday’s successful early morning launch of SES’ SES-12 satellite aboard the SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket.

“More content. More immersive viewing experience. Blazing internet speeds. Reliable cell coverage. All of these dynamic customer requirements can now be met with the successful launch of SES-12, which will provide incremental high performance capacity and offer greater reliability and flexibility to our customers,” said Martin Halliwell, CTO at SES.

The new satellite, designed with six wide beams and 72 high throughput user spot beams, will join SES-8 at 95 degrees east. It will be used for video, fixed data, mobility and government applications. Equipped with a Digital Transparent Processor to improve payload flexibility, SES-12 is one of the largest geostationary satellites SES has ever launched, the company said.

Built by Airbus Defence and Space, SES-12 will replace the SES NSS-6 satellite, joining SES’ network of seven geostationary satellites and 16 MEO satellites across Asia-Pacific and the Middle East. Along with SES-8, the new satellite will reach 18 million TV homes once in place and operational.

