SES, iNDEMAND Partner on Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship in 4K on PPV

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — SES — a global provider of satellite communications services to broadcasters, cable/PPV, IPTV and other content providers — has partnered with pay-per-view service provider iNDEMAND to deliver the “Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship,” live and in 4K/Ultra High Definition (4K UHD), to cable/pay TV providers nationwide.

This iNDEMAND special event will be carried live, in native 4K/UHD, from the Cheyenne Ice and Events Center, in Cheyenne, Wyo., on June 2 at 9 p.m. ET, via the SES Events Channel. Produced by Multivision Media, the 4K fight will be available to Pay TV and IPTV providers that have signed on to carry the SES Events channel.

With a reach of over 40 million subscribers via close to 40 pay TV systems, the SES platform offers many 4K/UHD channels, including: the SES Event Channel, Fashion One 4K, NASA TV UHD, 4K UNIVERSE, INSIGHT TV, C4K360, Funbox UHD, Travelxp 4K, Nature Relaxation 4K, The Country Network, and UHD1. SES claims that its platform is the largest source of 4K linear content in the world.

“Live sports are accelerating demand for Ultra HD content like never before, as millions of consumers want to see 4K sports action on their new Ultra HD TV screens,” said Steve Corda, vice president of Media Platforms, for the SES Video North America business unit. “Now, together with iNDEMAND, SES is delivering yet another immersive event, in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, which is bound to drive demand for 4K TV and the SES Ultra HD platform.”

