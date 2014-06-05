Sound Devices Brands New Video Products "Video Devices"

The new branding campaign is designed to help the company let the world know its not just about audio products.

Sound Devices, providers of audio and video production equipment, has announced a new branding identity for its line of video products, called "Video Devices." The company introduced its first video product, the PIX 240, in 2011, and has since expanded the line with additional camera-mounted and rack-mounted video recorders.

The new video portfolio branding is designed to help the company let the world know its not just about audio products and will allow the company to clearly define and tailor its video product portfolio specifically to video applications and markets, according to Matt Anderson, President of Sound Devices.

"While production sound equipment is our foundation and we continue to develop cool new audio gear, video production has become increasingly important for us. The Video Devices brand is a clear message to the industry that we are in this market for the long haul," he said.

The new recorders—the PIX 270i and PIX 250i—have opened new markets and product categories. The new network-connected video products—the PIX 270i and PIX 250i—offer tapeless, file-based recording and playback with the ability to remotely control, setup and transfer high-quality files over Ethernet. The units record edit-ready Apple ProRes or Avid DNxHD files and allow simultaneous multiple-drive recording, with redundancy and backup capabilities (four drives for PIX 270i and two drives for 250i) built in. Audio capabilities include 64 channels of both MADI audio and Dante audio-over-Ethernet for PIX 270i (a world's first for a video deck) and PIX 250i's 16 tracks of audio, make each unit a comprehensive, cost-effective tool for high-performance video capture and presentation.

Over the next several months, the company said it would brand all of its video-related products as Video Devices, as will all future products, specific to video markets.