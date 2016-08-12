Sony’s Z-Series TVs Off to Strong Start
LOS ANGELES—It’s been a good start for Sony’s new Z-series 4K Ultra HD TVs, which were formally launched on Thursday. In the first hour of their availability, 12 sets of the $6,000, 65-inch Z9D models were sold at the Los Angeles dealer’s Westfield Topanga showroom. There have also been three pre-orders of the $10,000, 75-inch model that will be released next month.
For the full story, visit TV Technology’s sister site TWICE.
