Sony unveils HD consumer camcorder with interchangeable lens

Sony has introduced the NEX-VG10, a consumer HD Handycam camcorder with interchangeable lens.

The new NEX-VG10 is equipped with the same Exmor APS HD CMOS sensor used in the NEX-5 and NEX-3 digital cameras and is compatible with the high-grade E-mount series of smaller, lighter lenses optimized for video shooting with silent operation and AF.

The camcorder is also compatible with A-mount interchangeable lenses used by Sony’s existing DSLR camera lineup via a mount adapter, which is sold separately, including Sony G lenses and Carl Zeiss branded lenses.

Approximately 19.5 times bigger than the standard sensor found in conventional camcorders, the APS HD CMOS sensor enables an extremely shallow depth of field. The NEX-VG10 can capture full 1920 x 1080 HD video at 30p (29.97p) recorded in AVCHD 60i (59.94i) format at up to 24Mb/s.