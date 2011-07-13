Sony Streams 3D Content Barker Channel for Bravia Buyers

Sony Europe today announced the launch of “3D Experience,” a new, free of charge on-demand streaming service offering a range of promotional video clips and trial content in 3D. The service became available today to owners of 3D-capable Sony Bravia LCDTVs, with a recommended broadband connection speed of 10 Mbps.

Bravia buyers will be able to access the content immediately, without registration. It will include Sony Pictures movie trailers, promos and eventually, 3D highlights from Wimbledon. More content is expected to be added.

The service is available today in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France and Canada. Sony expects to add Blu-ray players and home theater systems soon.