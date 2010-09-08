Sony Sponsors ESPN 3D College Football Weekly Series



SAN DIEGO, CALIF. and ST. LOUIS, MO.: Sony and Bug Light launched a promotion for ESPN 3D college football coverage during Monday’s gridiron contest between Boise State and Virginia Tech. Sony agreed to sponsor the airtime of a top-level college game on the sports net’s 3D channel each week. “The 3D Game of the Week” on Sept. 6 saw Boise take Virginia Tech 33-30.



Bud Light is joining Sony to host co-branded “3D viewing parties” in select markets that have Bud Light mobile bars outfitted with Sony Bravia HD 3DTVs and PlayStation 3 systems. Game coverage on ESPN 3D will cut into the parties during some games. Bud Light also created what it’s calling the first 3D commercial from a brewer. The brand has post-season sponsorship rights with ESPN for the pre-game shows on four Bowl Championship Series games.



Sony is the official sponsor of college football on ESPN 3D and the official supplier of professional cameras for the games.



“Sony is involved in every step of the 3D process and is a major partner in helping to deliver the 3D college football experience to the home,” said Stuart Redsun, Sony Electronics senior vice president of marketing. “Our professional HD cameras are being used to shoot the action for each ESPN 3D game of the week through the BCS National Championship game in January, and fans can now enjoy the games on our 3D HDTVs.”



Additional game dates will be announced as the season progresses. ESPN 3D is currently carried on AT&T U-verse, Comcast and DirecTV.



