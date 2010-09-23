Sony Intros New XDCAM Product



Sony has announced the expansion of its XDCAM product line with the introduction of the PMW-500 shoulder-mount professional camcorder. The unit uses three 2/3-inch Power HAD FX CCD sensors and records in both 720 and 1080 formats, using SxS Memory Cards.



“The PMW-500 represents the next step in the evolution of the XDCAM product range of tapeless technologies,” said Bob Ott, vice president of product marketing and management, Sony Electronics’ Professional Solutions of America. “Customers have been requesting an XDCAM HD422 memory camcorder to complement the phenomenally popular optical disc camcorder, and this new model is an ideal solution.”



The new camcorder features XDCAM HD422 codec technology for high quality pictures at low bit-rates, interoperability with major nonlinear editing systems, four-channel audio, MPEX IMX and DVCAM recording capability, and more.



Sony expects to start delivering the PVM-500 in November. A studio configuration adapter for the camcorder will also be available then.



