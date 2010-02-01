Sony hosts new online HD media seminars

Following the success of last year’s events, Sony Electronics is once again offering a series of free online seminars that discuss in detail the numerous choices — from tape and Flash memory to hard-disk and optical disc — for storing video data.

The fourth installment of Sony’s “Online HD Media Seminars” will cover a comprehensive range of topics related to HD media formats, tapeless workflows, file-based recording, care and handling and more.

Led by Wayne Desmond, Sony’s national training manager for its Media & Applications Solutions Division, the free Online HD Media Seminars last about 45 minutes each and will be held in two sessions: Feb. 17 and 18, and March 24 and 25. Each series of dates will cover the same two main topics “Sony Tapeless Systems: Acquisition to Archive” and “The Next Generation of Sony’ HDCAM SR Format.”

The first session focuses on tapeless recording workflows. Providing a deeper exploration of media options from acquisition to archive, Desmond will offer participants insight on various technologies, compression schemes and the benefits and potential challenges to using each. The seminar will include tips for getting the optimal performance out of technologies such as the SxS PRO memory cards used in Sony’s XDCAM EX camcorder line — dual- and single-layer versions of Sony’s Professional Disc optical media and their professional hard-disk drives.

Also covered will be mobile storage solutions for field production, as well as how media formulation and manufacturing impact the reliability of a format’s performance.

The second session topic focuses on the recently announced expansions to Sony’s HDCAM SR technology, including an upgrade path to 35mm imaging and SR file-based production; the planned delivery of new SR memory solid-state media; and more cost-effective BCT-SR series tape pricing.

Desmond will also address Sony’s latest advancement in HDCAM SR compression, SR Lite, based on MPEG-4 technology and offer tips on care and handling of this highest end magnetic media.

The company plans to provide information about the seminars, including the schedule and how to register, on the Sony Web site. Click on the “HD Media Technology Seminars” link. Check back soon for more information.