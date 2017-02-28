Sony Drops HFR Smartphone Footage

BARCELONA—Sony unveiled a smartphone that does high-frame rate HD video clips and features a 4K, high-dynamic range display. The Xperia XZ Premium incorporates imaging techniques embedded on Sony ‘α’ and Cyber-shot cameras to create the new Motion Eye camera system that enables predictive capture.



Sony’s first smartphone to feature a memory stacked ExmorRS sensor is said to provide five times faster image scanning and data transfer, meaning, it's fast. Sony announced development of the stacked smartphone CMOS with 1,000 fps HD capability. (See, “Sony Creates 1,000 fps HD CMOS for Smartphones,” Feb. 9, 2017.) Sony said the Xperia can do up to 960 fps recording for super slow motion video playback that is generally our times slower than other smartphones, at 720p resolution.





The new 19 megapixel sensor is said to have 19 percent larger pixels to capture more light and detail, even in low-light and backlit conditions. Xperia XZ Premium features a 4K high-dynamic range, 2160 x 3840, 5.5-inch display, like a tiny Bravia TV





Xperia XZ Premium is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform, making it among the first smartphones capable of Gigabit Class LTE where it is available via the integrated Snapdragon X16 LTE modem. File transfers over the USB 3.1 interface are said to be 10 times faster than USB 2.0 with a transfer speed of up to 5 Gbps.





The Xperia XZ Premium was introduced this week at the Mobile World Congress in Spain and is set to hit the market this spring.