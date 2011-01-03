Sony adds solid-state storage to XDCAM HD field ENG recorder

Sony has enhanced its PDW-HR1 high-definition field recorder with the addition of two SxS media slots to give users the flexibility of recording to solid-state media in the field, combined with the ability to archive the SxS content to Sony’s professional optical disc (XDCAM) media. The upgraded model has been renamed the PDW-HR1/MK1 and is available now.

The new PDW-HR1/MK1 recorder also features voice-over recording capabilities, a useful feature for ENG crews or documentary producers who can now connect a microphone directly to the HR1 unit and record a narration track in the field, then do a rough-cut edit on location. The final edit can be saved on the Professional Disc media or sent directly to microwave via the recorder’s DVB-ASI output.

With a VTR-like jog/shuttle user interface (controlled either through the front panel or a remote control unit), the PDW-HR1 comes standard with an HD-SDI or analog composite input, making it ready to record any pool feed. There’s also an optional MPEG TS adapter board that brings significant savings in operational costs simply because users don’t need to have an expensive HD encoder in their news van.

In addition to 1920 x 1080 HD resolution and eight-channel 24-bit uncompressed audio, the PDW-HR1 recorder features a built-in up/downconverter and provides multiformat (1080i/720P) recording flexibility, as well as crossconversion during playback between 1080i and 720p. It has 24p (23.98) record/playback capability for 4:2:2 HD content as a standard feature.

A range of video and audio interfaces allow for easy interoperability with other devices and editing systems, with connectivity via HD-SDI in/out, HDMI out, SD-SDI in/out, composite in/out Gigabit Ethernet, RS-422A control and optional i.LINK TS in/out and DVB-ASI out.

A 9in (viewable area measured diagonally) color LCD display and built-in speakers are also incorporated, and the unit can be battery-operated or used with AC and DC power sources. Other features include scene selection for EDL-based clip editing and trigger REC on SDI.