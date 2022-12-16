SOMOSNext's FlixLatino Launches on Google TV

MIAMI—SOMOSNext has announced that its SVOD service FlixLatino is now available on the Google TV platforms.

The move will make the streaming service available on connected TVs and devices that use the Google TV interface, which runs on the Android TV operating system.

The $2.99 a month SVOD service offers a selection of high-quality content for the Latino market, including options for children in its parental controlled section FlixLatino Kids and has both on demand and linear options.

"We are elated for this launch on Google TV,” said Luis Guillermo Villanueva, COO of SOMOS Next. “The presence in a leading service with a quality selection of apps makes FlixLatino available to thousands of Latinos, underscoring the quality and acceptance of our service, of our content and of the value proposition that we offer. The presence on smart TV's and connected devices on a platform such as Google TV is a key driver of growth for us in the future in this dynamic environment, especially with options that look to make things easier for the consumer."